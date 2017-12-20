Transcript for Raising Good Men: How parents can talk to college-age boys about healthy relationships

We'll turn to our series "Raising good men." ABC's Deborah Roberts sat down with a group of 18 to 2-year-olds for a candid conversation about coming of age during a time of widespread sexual harassment allegations and, Deborah, you have interesting conversations. Very interesting and this is the group that we want to pay attention to. They're about to 12e7 out into the world 5 with a new and evolving idea of being a man and it's clear that this general Haitian has been raised a bit differently. From Houston to Denver and now New York City, learning from our oldest young men. Responsible, respectful, love, value. Humble. These guys sharing the values of a good man. Being a good man just really comes down to being a good person. It's pretty much making a conscious effort to check in with your humility. Where did your ideas come from about what it is to be a good man. Take examples and try to be better versions of what we see. At this public policy institute a window into what it takes to raise responsible and caring men. Even with their parents listening in from a separate room, these guys share honest moments from their lives. How many of you, guys, maybe participate in that type of locker room talk, that kind of disrespectful talk? Be honest. I think it's hard because when you're made like that it's like everybody can gang up on you and emasculate you in many sol way. All of a sudden then you give people opportunity to bring you down. Saying always stuck with me a man treats his wife how he treats his mother. That always shaped how I spoke about women and didn't view them at objects but viewed them as my equal. Reporter: Dr. Herold koplovitz has worked with teens for decades. There is a big difference between young men between 18 and 22 and older men who, let's say, are about 40 years of age. A lot of these guys have grown up with a different sensibility. It's understanding that there's a whole world out there of kids that never truly grew up. You have to understand there's people out there in positions of power that don't understand even where you're coming from. Reporter: These guys admit one pressing issue they face is alcohol consumption. When you hear about sexual assault it revolvers around alcohol. Have any of you have witnessed or or known or been in a situation where you're intoxicated and it's murky and you're wondering whether it's right or not? Is it your responsibility to step? Yes? For some reason we get in our heads good people can do bad things. Once we get that in our head we get more comfortable calling people out. You want to make sure your friends are okay. People change when they're drunk. Lots of things are going on in the world that are disconcerting to them and yet they're able to separate what other people are doing versus what they know they should do. The onus of responsibility is on men to make a change and to address these issues even when it seems like it may be socially uncomfortable to do it at that time. Reporter: Later we invite the parents in. What's the hardest part about raising a young man, a responsible young man today. When you are a dad who wants your son to look up to you and you know the best way to impart some of these lessons is by sharing mistakes you made along the way so they can learn the reverse lesson. I'm lord to the day when they're not special and this is what men are all about. When this is the norm. These youngen give us reason for hope and allowing themselves to reveal their emotions and to step into situations with women when they feel something is abusive or unfair. Most of them have parents in their live, Michael. Some of them sickle parents, caring adults who are offering guidance one of them often thinks about how do I want my mother to be treated when approaching a woman. Very thoughtful. I'm always amazed at the series. They're so happy to you in front of the camera but they're proactive. One of these young men started a young men's action group. These are 20-year-old guys, Khalil started Mars, men against rape and sexual assault and saying men can't sit on the sidelines. We've got to be a part of this discussion wean make it a man's issue too. Not just about women calling men out but men joining the fight to help change things? Our audience love the series as well and Patty love writes, love the series, shows how learning how to be a good citizen of the world starts early and requires freak check-in discussions and a lot of comments. Have you done the raising good women. What about raising good women. We'll talk about that and need to have them sit together and want to talk to women, we've done it and have men and women talk. Where do we go from here is the next conversation in thank you for bringing this to us. Always good to be here.

