Rapping maid of honor channels 'Real Slim Shady' in wedding speech

More
Katie Godby, the bride's sister, channeled Eminem's "Real Slim Shady" in her epic wedding speech.
0:34 | 04/26/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Rapping maid of honor channels 'Real Slim Shady' in wedding speech
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47031601,"title":"Rapping maid of honor channels 'Real Slim Shady' in wedding speech","duration":"0:34","description":"Katie Godby, the bride's sister, channeled Eminem's \"Real Slim Shady\" in her epic wedding speech.","url":"/GMA/video/rapping-maid-honor-channels-real-slim-shady-wedding-47031601","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.