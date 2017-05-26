Reading President Trump's body language

More
ABC News political analyst Matt Dowd examines some of the president's interesting handshakes on the world stage.
5:57 | 05/26/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Reading President Trump's body language

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47657037,"title":"Reading President Trump's body language ","duration":"5:57","description":"ABC News political analyst Matt Dowd examines some of the president's interesting handshakes on the world stage.","url":"/GMA/video/reading-president-trumps-body-language-47657037","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.