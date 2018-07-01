Transcript for Getting ready for college football national championship

??? Welcome back to "Gma." Inside Mercedes-Benz stadium. As promised, MARIA Taylor is here. A beautiful day. A late game tomorrow night. We're both impartial. EP though I'm married to a bulldog and you went to Georgia. I did. A tough game for Clemson, wasn't snit. As soon as the clock ticked off, and the kickoff happened, you could see that Alabama wasn't playing games. Only allowed 64 rushes yards. Something Alabamas good at. Alabama didn't play in a title game. They had extra time to prepare. That's true. You give Nick Saban time to prepare, he's going to do it. Your bulldogs won an epic game against the Oklahoma Sooners. Sorry, Katie, who is a sooner herself. The biggest key was the true freshman Jake fromm holding poise in a time that was very, very exciting. He made play after play after lay. It was the first overtime game in rose bowl history. It stretched on and on. Georgia had an endurance. A physicality that woe down Oklahoma. Here we go. Kirby smart, who left Alabama to coach Georgia. There's never been a pupil of Nick sab on the beat him. Is that going the change here Monday night? I can't say for sure. The numbers don't really lie. Nick Saban is 11-0 against former assistants. Kirby smart sent eight years under Saban. He's won four titles with that man. A lot of the reason Georgia is here sbauz of what he learned from Saban. I wouldn't be surprised. But I don't bet against Saban. This is a global game for sure. So much attention focused on the quarterbacks. This year, it's the way it should be. Absolutely. Jalen hurts is a sophomore. For Alabama. The defense was one play away from winning a snashl championship a season ago. This year, it's Jake fromm leading hez team national championship. It's like they flip tloped. We have seen this happen before. A theme is good coaches. With a young quarterback. Boom, there you go. Thank you, MARIA. Exciting times here in atl. Coverage Monday night, tomorrow night, 8:00. Eastern time. And the big game will happen right here on the field.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.