Transcript for Ex-'Real Housewives' star victim of alleged home invasion

details about that terrifying home invasion involving former "Real housewives of New Jersey" star Dina Manzo and her boyfriend. T.J. Has the story. They had just gone out for the evening of celebration. They get back home and walk in on two people robbing their home. Well, what did the intruders do? They didn't run off. Instead they went from robbery to assault and used their fists and a bat on Manzo and her boyfriend. Bring it on. Reporter: She's the reality star from bravo's "Real housewives of New Jersey." You started vicious lies that could hurt my child. Reporter: But a new reality this morning for Dina Manzo after surviving a terrifying home invasion. Her boyfriend and her were brutally attacked inside their townhouse. The 47-year-old mother of one who now lives in California was back in New Jersey to celebrate the first holy communion of her goddaughter who was the daughter of former housewives co-star these gentleman Guidice. They W returning home from the celebration when they were attacked by two masked intruders. Everyone keeps an eye out on everyone else here because it's a small community. Reporter: Cantin was struck several types with a baseball bat by one of the assail ptss. Manzo was punched multiple times by the other. They were tied up while the robbers stole cash and jewelry. Eventually Cantin freed himself and called 911. They were taken to the hospital and treated for facial injuries. Dina and David are obviously shaken from the traumatic and violent home invasion and robbery. No one should ever have to go through what they did. Guidice who posted these photos hours before the attack said I am very shaken by what has happened and very concerned for my friend who I love like a sister. I hope whoever did this is caught and punished. The brutality tells me they were amateurs and overreacted during a home invasion and beat the victims for no real cause. Were they targeted? We don't know that. Police are asking for helps, tips. You want to catch a criminal robbing somebody but these are two potentially very violent people still out on the loose and as bad as it sounded they're out of the hospital expected to make a full recovery That's the good part. Thank you, T.J.

