Transcript for In Real Life members donate coats for Burlington Coat Drive

You're just a few minutes but first they're gonna give the gift of warmth. With our warm coats and warm hearts and coat drive go far guys yeah. Diageo. I'm code to any Burlington store. And you can make a bit different just like the guys in real life just that was easier access to how you cite your performance.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.