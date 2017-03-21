Transcript for Rebecca Ferguson on working with Ryan Reynolds, Jake Gyllenhaal on new movie 'Life'

We have a special guest. Right now let's -- you know her from "Mission: Impossible" on a new mission with Ryan Reynolds, Jake gyllenhaal in "Life." Please welcome Rebecca Ferguson. How are you? Mwah. I love that. Hi. So good. Thank you. You scared me. How are you? Nii feel like we're still in Paris with all the kissing. Hello. Am I right here? Yes. Oh, George. I don't know about you guys. You're welcome very much. I didn't know what to expect with this. It is -- Neither did I. Neither did I. It would help if you knew what was going on. It's early for high heels, guys, in the morning. Okay, wait, wait, wait, I'm ready. There. Good chairs. Not bad. Irheard you had Ryan here. We did. Human timing up here. And Jake as well. It's been a lot of fun on set. It has. Ongoing. Never stopping. We just did a press tour and exhausted by humor. That's a good thing to be exhausted from. Who is the prankster? I think it's them together. You know, some people just spin off each other. It is nonstop. They said do you want to do interviews with them and I said, no, no, I'll be by myself. We need time to promote the film. As well. This movie as robin said I didn't know what to expect. It is indefense. Really intense and the stunt, a lot of stunts, most of the time you're kind of floating through the set. That's the majority of the movie. Oh, zero gravity throughout the thing and even when we walk off set we're sitting there pivoting like this because you have to have it in your body. It was fun and it was hard. A lot of back work we did. Harness hanging to the point -- You're not afraid of height. Are we looking at it? Trying to make that look real. It did. It worked. Did that make you nauseous. A little bit dizzy sometimes but then also -- First thing that came to mind. It's a bit claustrophobic, height and -- Would you like to see it? There it is. No. It's in between my fingers and it's not letting go. Can I make a suggestion? Can I just go in there and get him and bring him back. Of course you're not because he's in quarantine. I can do this. I can do this. Oh. Oh. Oh. We were talking. You're giving away all the secrets over here. While the clip was playing we're like -- we've seen it and there's so much we can't reveal so we were asking her a little thing about what -- I mean -- I'll tell you later. Nothing you don't know already. Okay. I told you guys? We're also excited because you'll return to "Mission impossible 6." Yes. I'm applauding myself. I know. I'm so excited. Yes. What was it like when you first met Tom Cruise? Well, I was on a camel in the desert. How all her stories go. I was and the camel was called Barbie, obviously. I was shooting something called "The red tent" for lifeline. A good movie. And it was fun and warm. Camels are quite scary. They're mean. I'm put in weird situations and they smell. They go. And they spit. And they do that as well. They spit as well so I was on a camel. I hope no camels are at home watching. We love camels in general. Yes, we do. Yeah. And someone said, by the way, Tom Cruise wants to meet you from "Mission: Impossible" but we need you back in 24 hours and I think it was just wham, bam, thank you, ma'am and I was on that plane, I walked into this incredible building where I think they shot "Eyes wide shut" if you've seen it. Yes. Just the set is quite intimidating. I walk in, okay, I'm going to get a coffee and chill and calm down a bit. I'm still mentally on a camel and -- Barbie. Barbie and I walked down the

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.