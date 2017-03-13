Transcript for Who will receive the final rose on 'The Bachelor'?

18 inches north and We are just hours away from "The bachelor" finale and everybody back here is excited. We'll find out who will get the final rose from Nick. But we have our own Nick, his name is Nick watt. He's in L.A. And he went one-on-one with host Chris Harrison. Good morning, Nick. Good morning, Michael. Yes, it has all come down to this. Tonight they're in Finland getting cozy. Nick and his two potential brides and of course there can only be one, bizarre, brilliant, run out of words to describe this show. This is a sneak peek of tonight's finale, nervous Nick. Who will get his final rose and marriage? I'll just try not to be afraid. Reporter: To my money, best season so far, tear, a lot of tears. Boy, can Nick cry. And don't forget Corinne. You go girl. Corinne is my spirit animal. Reporter: Here's the headline. Nick has been rejected twice already in previous bachelor cycles. Remember. I'm sorry. Reporter: And again. No? Oh, my god. My heart is just with somebody else. I'm sorry. Reporter: Could it happen a third time? Will his chosen one accept his proposal? Could be a lot more nothing. Nick is a good guy but I completely understand the opposite of why people were thinking really, Nick, he's your bachelor and that's part of the reason why we did it. Reporter: He's unpredictable. If we can do this together we can do anything. Reporter: We assume he will propose to one of his final two. Raven, fun, sweet and then he's got Vanessa, who may or may not throw a vase at the wall. I think you narrowed her down perfectly. Reporter: I can't wrap my head around the concept of the show. Since we've been doing this interview, you can't wrap your head around it. He's smooching with multiple women at the same time. But what I find fascinating about the show is the capacity for people to love more than one person at a time. Reporter: Nick must choose between a mildly uptight Canadian Vanessa. I thought we were on the same page and he was falling in love with me. I'm stunned Vanessa made it this far. She is a brilliant woman and I think sometimes her brain just gets the best of her. Reporter: And good time down home raven from Arkansas. Good to see you. She's apple pie. He's narrowed it down to two incredible women but the insecurity of Nick is that can I find happiness? He might get nothing. He might be left and be the first bachelor in the history of this entire franchise to be left at the end and believe me when I tell you he knows that. Someone will cry tonight, Michael. It's really just a question of who and why. It just might be me, Nick. You never know. And we do have former bachelorette Desiree Hartsock and her husband Krieg Siegfried joining us live and Desiree and Chris, we're going to get straight to it. Who do you think Nick should pick, Vanessa or raven? Who do you think is going home with the final rose? Go for it. I think he has an undeniable connection with raven but I think ultimately it'll come down to Vanessa because he just have a deeper like -- Canadian strong. Yeah. Canadian strong. And I'm curious. You two have been through this. What is it like these final hours leading up to the big decision? How nerve-racking is it? You don't get much sleep and I imagine Nick hasn't gotten sleep for about three years. It's definitely an emotional roller coaster and all coming to a head at like that moment and there's a lot of emotions going on so I'm excited to see how Nick handles it and who he chooses. Wellers he was called nervous Nick by Nick watt in that piece. What if he doesn't find love. What do you recommend for his love life going forward? Bachelor in paradise, definitely bachelor in paradise. Lifelong career until he finds the one. Well I tell you what, he should take that advice and run with it. Thank you both very much. Congratulations on your baby, five months ole. Congratulations to you two.

