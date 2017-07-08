Transcript for Are recent terrifyingly turbulent flights part of an increasing pattern of rougher skies?

CC Back now with that violent turbulence sending ten people to the hospital after a flight landed in Philadelphia. Now there are concerns it could happen more often and ABC's gio Benitez has the story. Reporter: Overnight new video showing the aftermath of that turbulent American airlines flight this weekend. Ladies and gentlemen, it's your captain. We really apologize for that unexpected bump. Reporter: The ride so rough it sent pillows into the aisle, wine across the floor and drinks flying to the ceiling. Just was totally unexpected. We've asked the cabin to make an assessment of everybody. Make sure everybody's okay. Reporter: At least ten people on board rushed to the hospital. Suddenly it felt like it was in freefall. Babies screaming. People in front of us hitting the ceiling. Reporter: Earlier in the week another 30 people treated for tushs lens-related injuries. That's 40 people in one week alone. Passengers on this united airlines flight in June were carted off on stretchers and last year this united airlines flight left a flight attendant bloodied and more than a dozen others taken to the hospital. Jetblue even now at the center of multiple lawsuits from passengers who say they were injured on bumpy flights. Turbulence leaving an average of 58 people in the U.S. Injured each year while not wearing their seat belts. Oh. Reporter: People now wondering could it actually get worse? One recent study suggests that may be the case saying that certain kinds of turbulence will increase significantly as a result of climate change. Climate change in simple terms is speeding up the jet stream and a stronger jet stream is less stable and it's just more likely for turbulence to break out. Reporter: Still, some experts believe injury reports are simply attributed to more passengers in the air. This summer alone, 9 million more flyers than last summer. And it turns out severe turbulence is actually pretty rare but experts tell us if you start feeling it grab some paper, grab a pen then uss your nondominant hand to start writing your hand. That will take the focus off all that shaking, they say, on that airplane, robin. Didn't think about it like. Just write your name and keep your seat belt fastened even when you're in your seat no matter what. Thanks. What the man behind the most

