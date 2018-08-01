Transcript for Record-breaking cold expected to end for East Coast

just mentioned the deep freeze likely to blame for that water main break but there is good news. That relentless record-braking cold finally coming to an end. Ginger, don't have to tell you 13 days of below freezing temperatures. Longest stretch since, what, 1961. 1961 in a place like Raleigh, North Carolina, that you think would be above freezing has been subfreezing for almost 200 hours there shattering records there too and this morning a little price to pay for the thawout. We have snow and ice falling from parts of eastern Ohio through western Pennsylvania, schools are closed just south of Louisville thanks to the ice. There are plenty of accidents on the roads in northern Alabama. Look at this video out of Missouri. This is what it looked like when you hit the pink on the radar. That's how I attribute when people say what do the colors mean? That means pink on radar when you slip around on rides like that and you have that large stretch of a flash flood warning in Louisiana and New Orleans and then it'll come here this afternoon and evening right before we warm up to freezing just look out in the evening commute from Philadelphia up through New York City. Robin. Discuss what you said, warm up to freezing. All right thank you.

