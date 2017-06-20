Transcript for Record heat and severe weather sweeps the nation

morning busy and watching severe weather coast to coast. And summer officially starts tonight and there are dangerous wi wildfires you can see in the southwest, so hot they're grounding flights. Canceled flights. Take a look at this time lapse to show a severe storm moving into New York City. Robin is just drying off now. I got caught in that. In just the last few minutes we're tracking more weather, severe weather into the day. Ginger has the latest. Not just the fires and severe weather but this disturbance in the gulf Mexico because, yes, we are in the middle of hurricane season that we'll get to, more than 170 severe storm report, so many stuck on runways and obviously like robin stuck in that storm. An east coast deluge. More than 2,000 flights canceled. Up to 2 inches of rain filling Manhattan roads. This time lapse showing the storm plaza cross the city. Surveillance video in Delaware shows debris flying as gusts up to 64 miles per heir blew through. I room getting home early so I can beat the storm. They said something about hail and all that. I don't need that in my life right now. Reporter: In Washington, D.C., trees burying cars. I woke up to a loud bang and plaster in my room. Reporter: West of the rockies, the story is heat. At least 20 large wildfires California to Colorado, 118-degree temperatures grounding air travel in Phoenix. And a deadly dust storm in new Mexico causing a 25-car pileup at the Arizona state line so as you see these excessive heat warnings pop up on the map. You're thinking why is that? The air is thin so you'd need a lot more speed to get the plane up or along a longer runway which they don't have. San Francisco, and numbers on the map approach all-time records in Phoenix and if it hits that number, it's not pretty. More coming up on the potential for flop R tropical storms. I'm from the heat. That one yesterday when you could see it coming at you, it was something else. Came out of nowhere. To that tragedy involving

