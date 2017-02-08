Transcript for Record heat and wildfires sweep the nation

We'll begin with that blistering heat, record highs out west where temperatures are soaring past 100 degrees. Ginger, of course, has the latest on the heat wave hitting right now. Good morning. Good morning, in the midst of what could be a historic heat wave for the pacific northwest we are in what is a very wild and almost ridiculous fire season. More than 5 million acres have been burned year to date, the second largest year to date number in the past decade so big numbers. This one is the diamond creek fire in northern Washington, just east of the cascades. That is 6700 acres. Only 11% contained then quincy, California, where we have the 1500 acres there burning, 30% contained. Just 2 of the 48 wildfires burning with heat advisories around big sur to Yakima. Red flag warnings and excessive heat warnings in Portland land and Medford could near their all-time record high.

