Transcript for Record snow, cold create arctic-like scenes

That bitter cold not letting up at all. More winter weather is on the way. You're looking at snowy conditions in Minneapolis just moments ago. Look at this picture from our weather team. This is a fountain in New York City almost completely frozen over. It actually looks completely frozen over. It is frozen. It does look a little beautiful, but I would rather be inside. Watching it from here. Exactly. We'll begin this morning with that deadly freeze gripping so much of the country. The state of emergency, record cold and snow making holiday travel a danger for millions as calls for help to aaa sore, and ABC's Alex Perez is in Erie, Pennsylvania where the national Guard has been called to help dig out residents under 6 feet of snow. Good morning to you, Alex. Reporter: Good morning, Paula. When you get that much snow, you run out of places to put it all. That's what areas here in Erie look like now. Officials dealing with mounds of snow that are dealicars buried in, and these owners can't get to them. From roads to runways, winter weather wreaking havoc all over the United States. Kansas City, more than 40 accidents due to icy roads. Icy conditions also turning runways into Rinks. A plane skidding off the runway in Indiana. The same thing happening in Pittsburgh. Bitter temperatures and record snowfall crippling the great Lakes. Erie, Pennsylvania brought to a halt this week, buried under more than 65 inch of snow. Even this snowplow got stuck. Today we'll be out probably 10, 15 hours easily. We have been out since 2:00 in the morning. Reporter: The city now bracing itself for another 10 inches of snow Friday into Saturday. Oswego county bearing the brunt of the deep freeze under a state of emergency. We really got hit this year. Reporter: And in New York City, this fountain turning into an ice sculpture. The coast guard breaking up ice in G bay. And just to give you an idea of how much snow we are actually talking about here, Erie gets about 100 inches of snow all winter. So far, they have gotten 102 inches just in December alone. Paula? Jaw-dropping numbers. 102 inches alone in December. All right, Alex. We'll send you shovels and hot chocolate by the way.

