Transcript for Reese Witherspoon teases 'Big Little Lies' news with Instagram photo

No wondering about "Pop news." No, getting the job done. It's a big job. It's a very big job and there may have been a big little hint that HBO's hit series is coming back. "Big little lies" star Reese Witherspoon sharing this photo with her, Nicole kidman and the caption spending Sunday funday with these ladies working on some new lies. Fans have been nuts for this show. Begging, calling for more episodes since the bombshell season one finale. No official word yet but this is a very good sign. Pretty fun. Talk to you, one more reason about Netflix show "13 reasons why." The executive producer Selena Gomez writing on Instagram, their story isn't over. Season two of "13 reasons why" is coming. Someone in our audience very excited about that. You know, the series got so much buzz, we talked about it a lot here on "Good morning America." Very provocative story line about teen suicide based on a 2007 novel by Jay asher. No word on the plot for the show's return but Selena says it must be happening, "13 reasons why" coming back. We were talking about it again at dinner. It gets kids to open up. You really -- you agree with watching it with kids. My older daughter, not my younger daughter, yep. All right, good. And Nicki Minaj making dreams come true responding to one fan's request for a little financial help which then led to a massive proposal. Telling fans to send her their stories and she would consider paying their education bills with a catch. She had to see proof of straight As to consider their request. Sure enough, though, Minaj doled out $20,000 to pay for school bills for her fans. Some were small, some were big, $500, $6,000. She says she'll do it again in a month or two. Good for her.

