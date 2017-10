Now Playing: March 24, 1999: Actor Robert Guillaume on how he wants to be remembered

Now Playing: Remembering 'Benson' actor Robert Guillaume

Now Playing: Legendary 'Ain't That a Shame' singer Fats Domino has died at 89

Now Playing: Tim Roth sings 'The Animal Fair' nursery rhyme

Now Playing: Tim Roth on his new series, 'Tin Star,' and his sweet revenge on a high school bully

Now Playing: Trump, Corker beef takes center stage on late-night TV

Now Playing: Paul Walker's daughter settles wrongful death lawsuit with Porsche

Now Playing: Dad builds 7-foot Groot costume to impress 'Guardians of the Galaxy'-obsessed daughter

Now Playing: Bill O'Reilly speaks out about reported sexual harassment settlement

Now Playing: 'Soonish' co-author on emerging technologies that could change the world

Now Playing: What to watch in Dodgers vs Astros World Series

Now Playing: Comedian Denis Leary: 'We should have a reality show to elect the next president'

Now Playing: Snoop Dogg says he 'snoopified' his new reboot of the classic game show 'The Joker's Wild'

Now Playing: Billy Joel welcomes new daughter Remy Anne

Now Playing: Robin Roberts presents ABC special 'Living Every Day: Luke Bryan'

Now Playing: Nick Lachey and Peta Murgatroyd open up about their shocking elimination from 'Dancing With the Stars'

Now Playing: 'Sex and the City' actress says shoot schedule prevented her from having children

Now Playing: Timberlake's Super Bowl halftime show faces scrutiny

Now Playing: Weinstein, O'Reilly sexual misconduct scandals grow