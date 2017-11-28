Transcript for Rep. Conyers accused of inappropriate advances by another former staffer

Back at home congress is facing that growing crisis over sexual misconduct allegations and this morning, a new accuser coming forward against democratic lawmaker John Conyers. Mary Bruce is on capitol hill with those details for us. Good morning, Mary. Reporter: Robin, good morning. This new accuser tells us it's been a long, painful journey to get to this point but that she's speaking out now against her former boss John Conyers to throw a grenade into the system and help other victims. Overnight another former staffer coming forward with new accusations of sexual misconduct against democratic congressman John Conyers. Deanna Maher his former chief of staff says he made several unwanted sexual advances, Maher tells ABC news there are so many victims that passed through Conyers and he was so cruel. Everyone knew what was going on but no one did anything. At the time I could find my way out of circumstances and he never succeeded with me, never. I finally gave up and was able to move away. I survived it. Maher first telling the Detroit news in the late '90s Conyers touched her when they were riding in a car saying he was trying to feel me up. A year later at a meeting she says he put his hand up my dress and whispered in my ear I didn't know you had such great legs. Conyers the longest serving congressman is already under fire for secretly paying $27,000 to settle a harassment complaint from another former staffer. Conyers denies the claims. At first democratic leader Nancy Pelosi struggled to explain why he isn't being held to the same zero policy tolerance. Just because you're accused, was it one accusation, is it two, I think there has to be -- John Conyers is an icon in her country. Reporter: After speaking to Mellie Sloan she's backtracking. I find the behavior Ms. Sloan described unacceptable and disappointing. I believe what Ms. Sloan has told me. Now, Conyers' afc says he has no plans to resign but stepping down from the house judiciary committee pending an ongoing ethics investigation. Of these new accusations his lawyer tells the Detroit news at best they are uncorroborated. At worst they're just not believable. George. Mary Bruce, thanks very much.

