Rep. Steve Scalise readmitted to ICU

Scalise, who was shot in the hip when a gunman opened fire at a GOP baseball practice in June, has been readmitted to the intensive care unit in serious condition "due to new concerns for infection," according to MedStar Washington Hospital Center.
