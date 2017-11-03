Transcript for The Republican health care bill is expected to move forward despite opposition

morning. The administration is busy making the case for repealing and replacing Obamacare. President trump meeting with lawmakers and this weekend the vice president is heading to Kentucky. Now, trump predicts the health care bill will pass expeditiously despite opposition from memrs of his own party and Gloria Riviera is in Washington to give us the very latest on this, hi, Gloria. Reporter: Good morning, Paula. That's right. There are no guarantees the president's new bill will pass quite as quickly as he would like. This is really president trump's first legislative battle. The bill catching heat from doctors, nurses, the aarp and many on both sides of the aisle. Thank you very much. Reporter: This morning the white house making its big push to overhaul Obamacare. President trump praising Republican leaders and their version of the American health care act. The bill already clearing two major committees but faces more next week for approval. This is the time we're going to get it done working together. We have some great results. We have tremendous spirit. This is major entitlement reform. We'll restore power to the states. We're really committed to fixing this individual insurance market. Reporter: Today, vice president Mike pence hitting the road to make the big pitch. Traveling to Kentucky. But the new plan could be a tough sell in this state where many more kentuckians obtained health care with the ACA. Kentucky senator Rand Paul and governor Matt bevin are not yet sold on the new proposals. I think it's dead on arrival. I don't think conservatives will vote for it. We do agree on repeal. We just don't quite agree on replacement. Reporter: The bill is set to be on the house floor by the end of the month but with major opposition by some party members and many trump voters. The American medical association and the American hospital association are against it. One analysis projects up to 10 million fewer Americans would have health insurance. While white house officials and some top Republicans are fully committed and convinced it's the best option. This is the closest we will ever get to repealing and replacing Obamacare. Reporter: One of the major points of contention is just how quickly the medicaid expansion under Obama, the state and federal insurance plan for the needy will be phased out. Delays on the overall bill could be problemic. The president has a lot riding on this, Dan, Paula. He does, thank you. So much news to discuss. Lease bring in ABC news political analyst Kristen soltis-anderson who is also in Washington this morning. Kristen, good morning. Good morning. Good morning again. President trump predicted is predicting a fast passage of this health care bill. Do you think he's on target? I think that congress works a lot more slowly than businesses or anything else Donald Trump has had experience running in the past. I think he's going to be surprised to find that despite the fact that he's arguably one of the more popular folks in the Republican party, that they're going to be these members especially the folks in the house freedom caucus, that's the group of a handful of the most conservative members, they think that this bill does not repeal Obamacare enough. They've given it the label Obamacare lite and worry that there are certain things like the medicaid expansion that Obamacare created that would not be rolled back fast enough and so in that way, Paul Ryan as well as Donald Trump are trying to split the difference between a congress where Democrats don't want to vote for anything that would change Obamacare and a handful of conservatives that really want the law gone and think anything done to preserve any piece of it is a bridge too far. Let's move on to another topic. Michael Flynn, we just mentioned the former national security adviser had been working on behalf of Turkish interests. Now, the trump administration said the president wasn't personally aware of this but how is that possible? How is something like this not revealed to the commander in chief during the vetting process? Reporter: So, this raises a lot of questions about to what extent when folks are being vetted for these positions are they being interviewed? Are they being asked about these sorts of things? How honest are they being. A big piece why Michael Flynn was pushed out of his position was because he was not forthright with vice president pence and when vice president pence went out and was sort of defending him he was defending him using incorrect information. So, this may be something that is specific to this one individual who was already pushed out of the administration. But you've also read at the same time lots of story of open positions within the government that can't get filled because the vetting process for hiring people deputy secretary, undersecretaries, communications directors, they're putting people through a vetting process where they look at everything they've ever tweeted or said and if they've ever been critical of the president they're getting axed from the position. Making it much harder for them to fill some of these government roles. We appreciate your analysis on a Saturday morning. Thank you very much. Thank you.

