Transcript for Republicans claim FBI officials' texts show anti-Trump bias

Let's get more on the investigation from Pierre Thomas. Pierre, on capitol hill Republicans pressing their case against the FBI investigation. Their focus, text messages from two senior officials that they say demonstrate an anti-Trump bias. Reporter: George, good morning. That's right. Those controversial text messages from senior FBI officials have led to criticism and some senate Republicans are all but accusing the FBI of a conspiracy against the president. Republicans on the attack. At issue highly critical biased text messages between senior FBI officials, Peter strzok and Lisa page and saying he's an idiot. Page saying she cannot believe he is a serious candidate. I can't ignore this unvarnished narrative from two individuals very high up in the FBI. Reporter: Special counsel Mueller removed strzok from his steam immediately after learning of the texts. According to GOP FBI critics they found new text messages suggesting a, quote, secret society targeting the president. ABC news obtaining one of those messages overnight. Page writing to strzok. Are you even going to give out your calendars? Seems kind of depressing. Maybe it should just be the first meeting of the secret society. Sources tell ABC news the two had a personal relationship. So the messages referenced to a secret society may have been in jest and may have been an insider joke. I've heard -- it's right in the text. You see the text. They use that. Maybe we ought to have the first meeting of the secret society. It's their words. Reporter: Republicans are also suspicious of tens of thousands of FBI text messages including those between strzok and page that are missing sent during the period of December 2016 through may of last year. The president tweeting in one of the biggest stories in a long time, the FBI now says it is missing five months worth of strzok-page text, perhaps 50,000 all in prime time. Wow. But the FBI says the texts disappeared because of a technical glitch and sources tell us that the flinch affects thousands of phones within the FBI, not just those of strzok and page. Democrats believe this is all a Republican witch-hunt to distract from the Mueller investigation. George. And we have months to go. Pierre, thanks very much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.