Transcript for Republicans may use 'nuclear option' in Supreme Court vote

Now to the supreme court showdown. Democrats taking to the senate floor trying to filibuster Neal Gorsuch's confirmation. The vote set for this morning. If he does not get enough Republicans may use the so-called nuclear option to confirm him. Our congressional correspondent Mary Bruce is on capitol hill with the latest on that. Good morning, Mary. Reporter: Good morning. Well, Neal Gorsuch is headed for confirmation, but it's likely to come at a steep political price. Senate Republicans this morning are expected to go nuclear in order to get over that democratic opposition. They're going to use what's known as the nuclear option, changing the senate rules to confirm Gorsuch by a simple majority vote. Now, Amy, this goes beyond the usual partisan politics up here. This shows that the two parties simply cannot work together and will ultimately fundamentally change the way congress does business. Even reluctant Republicans up here are warning of the fallout. Senator John McCain saying that anyone who thinks this will ultimately be a good move for the senate is and I quote an idiot, a stupid idiot. There's another ongoing battle on capitol hill. That push to revive health care reform. Initially we heard that the white house was hoping to take action this week. Now it doesn't look so likely. Reporter: Don't hold your breath for any vote before congress leaves town for the next two weeks. Right now the fight over health care 2.0 is looking a lot like health care 1.0. The white house is eager for a win. They've been hoping to resuscitate and trying to resuscitate these talks but now the president is saying this is all part of continuing negotiations. Now, those talks did continue last night. House speaker Paul Ryan up at the white house talking with the president and the vice president about their next steps but even the speaker says this is going to likely take a few months at least. Amy. All right, Mary, thank you.

