Transcript for Rescuers search for survivors after deadly Colombia landslide

Now to the search for survivors after a devastating mudslide killed and injured hundreds of people in Colombia. ABC's Tom llamas has just landed there and joins us now from the airport with the very latest. Good morning, Tom. Reporter: Amy, good morning. There is a massive search and rescue operation right now in the southern part of this country. The images out of the town of mocoa are absolutely devastating. Parts of this town wiped off the map completely. Here's what happened essentially, three rivers in this valley town overflowed around the same time in the dead of night and a wall of mud, water and debris just came crashing down into the town. Right now there are reports of more than 250 dead including some 60 children. And the search and rescue operation is massive. More than 1500 involved. T the Colombian military, police and emergency official, also there's actually a wall in the town of all the dead and missing and the number grows by the hour. There's also a crisis under way because there is no power, no gasoline, and no water so all search efforts have to halt as soon as the sun goes down. The president of Colombia has already visited this area twice as the rescue operation is still very much under way. Amy. Our hearts go out to all of those people. Just a horrible situation. Yeah. We'll move on to the latest

