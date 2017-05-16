-
Now Playing: Trail of ransomware attacks could lead back to North Korea
-
Now Playing: What the WannaCry cyberattack means for the US
-
Now Playing: 'Alien: Covenant' cast participate in a 'Frighting Round' live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Bethenny Frankel among celebrity entrepreneurs to join 'Shark Tank'
-
Now Playing: Michael Fassbender dishes on 'Alien: Covenant'
-
Now Playing: Sara Bareilles gives surprise 'GMA' performance
-
Now Playing: Jon Bon Jovi gears up to surprise students at graduation ceremony
-
Now Playing: Simone Biles thought 'DWTS' judges pulled 'a Steve Harvey' with elimination news
-
Now Playing: A link between plastic surgery and cancer?
-
Now Playing: Researchers discover 'link' between North Korea and global cyberattack
-
Now Playing: New Miss USA responds to health care backlash
-
Now Playing: Aaron Hernandez's fiancee claims his death was not a suicide
-
Now Playing: 2 dead in Learjet crash
-
Now Playing: 4 ex-fraternity brothers plead guilty in hazing death
-
Now Playing: Intelligence community reacts to report of Trump leak
-
Now Playing: Lawmakers demand explanation from Trump on intelligence report
-
Now Playing: Trump revealed classified information to Russians: report
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: The family of the Penn State fraternity pledge who died speaks out
-
Now Playing: Jason Derulo gives a surprise performance at a SoulCycle class
-
Now Playing: Baseball icon David Ortiz discusses his new autobiography live on 'GMA'