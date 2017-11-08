Transcript for Restaurants are now hiring people to make their food more Instagrammable

to post as you may know on Instagram are photos of your favorite meals. Well, turns out there are some ways to do it and ways not to do it and we can guarantee you some of those all-important likes. ABC's Rebecca Jarvis is here. You went on with an expert who the restaurants pay to help them out with it. An incredible thing for people out there who like those pictures of French fry, cheeseburgers, pancakes, millions of Instagram users are posting these pictures. It not only makes us salivate but can make big money if done right. From tantalizing treats to mouthwatering meals, all over Instagram, more than 231 million posts with the #food. They're becoming big business. Enter Dylan Burke. This I a business for you. You have nine employees. Yeah, it's a real business and it's real impressions. Reporter: Co-founder of the company that restaurants call to make their food and drink insta-ready. How many restaurants are doing it now in ton, almost all of them. We're now in this space whewhere hashtags come into play and location tags and running a restaurant you probably don't have time. Reporter: Using his background in photography he turns what looks ordinary Instagram extraordinary. You eat with your eyes first. When the food comes out you look at it and if something looks like junk, it's going to affect the way it Tays. Reporter: His picks producing big results. New York restaurant union fare crediting him with a major boom in business after he made their birthday cake go viral. Constantly people coming in requests things from Instagram. The perfect food post, the secret. Take your time. I say never zoom if you want the best image, shoot it and crop inwards. What's the biggest mistake when they photograph their food. Light. You need to pay attention to where the light source is from. Reporter: We decided to put my insta-skills to the test. I'll try and make a picture of my food worthy of you. I'm debates what to do with the fruit. I feel like it's too much for the plate. I think it looks happy. I like it. All right. Done. On. Am I uppy. Now it's all you. I'll pull these guys out. Normal things. I'm going to lean these like this, some crumb, let's not make it too pretty, not too over the top. May the best photograph win. All right. The services can cost thousands of dollars for companies and they're actually paying for them. Here's our picture side by side. If you take a look you have my option, the smiley face option. I cheated with the smiley face and Dylan's option on option number two. Here is the thing, he put that knife and fork in the shot and he put -- you can see it there. There's a little toast sliding out of the shot. This is what he says creates the essence of a human being being there. So we like this. We like it when we feel like -- Make it personal. Exactly, make it personal. I'll bring you up and close and personal to my breakfast. An epic fail here, I'm sure. Give me tips. Oh, my goodness, rob. Well, first off I would fold the napkin and instead of putting it underneath the banana, on the side and put that coffee in a personal mug maybe personal to the Marciano family. That's pean butter. You could put strawberries on top and give it a pop of color and you give the impression you're working. When we're not Instagram drinks as well. What can you give us -- A mocktail. What it would look like if you created it. With Instagram is pumping it up so more salter sugar on the rim than you would normally put and ice keeps in, make sure they're nice, fresh, fluffy ice cubes and think about the color. When you add it in real life you might muddle it. For Instagram, take that and throw it in and make it nice and large and once you pour in all of this, put a little more -- Oh, wow. Thank you, love that live studio audience. Make sure you get that and rather than discuss taking a picture purely of the drink itself think about the action shot. Get the people involved. The essence of the people. The fact that you made it. Here's our final shot. See, that's the people and take lots of picture is the bottom line. People are making money off this. Become an influencers and get engagements and talk to business leaders in the community. Bleachers coming up live in

