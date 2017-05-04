Transcript for New revelation about Barry Manilow

The legendary singer revealing in "People" magazine that he has hid his sexuality from fans for decades but is now ready to tell his story. ABC's Chris Connelly is in los Angeles with all of the details. Good morning to you, Chris. And good morning, Lara. Even devotees known as fannilows may not be expecting to see him on the cover of "People" magazine but may be surprised into how they factored into manilow keeping his private life private until now. ??? The copacabana ??? ??? the hottest spot north of Havana ??? Reporter: Through nearly 50 years as a hit maker and an entertainer with flair, Barry manilow has delighted his devoted listeners. ??? I can't smile without you ??? Reporter: Giving them a steady streams of easy on the ears love songs ever since his 1974 ballad "Mandy." ??? Oh, Mandy you came and you gave without taking ??? ??? but I sent you away ??? Reporter: Now 73 and he says off the road for keeps after a 2016 tour. Manilow has news to share revealing in the latest issue of people that he's gay and that in 2014, he married his longtime love and manager Garry kief. Saying I love in front of his close family and friends was much more meaningful than he anticipated. ??? I'm ready to take a chance again ??? Reporter: Rising to stardom in an era when such revelations were thought to be career threatening manilow chose not to share his sexual orientation with his fans earlier because he says I thought I would be disappointing them if they knew I was gay. Barry remained mum on his sexual for years and it was something that he never talked about. Reporter: Yet in a career that began with writing well-known ad jingles. ??? There is nothing so clean ??? ??? as my burger machine ??? Do the jackal. ??? Like a good neighbor state farm is there ??? Reporter: Music director for Bette midler in 1971. ??? Going to the chapel ??? ??? and we're going to get married ??? Reporter: And on to the mainstream singalong melodies so many have savored. ??? I write the songs that make the whole world sing ??? Reporter: Those who love manilow and his music have never been disappointed. ??? Looks like we made it ??? ??? we left each other on the way ??? Reporter: Manilow telling "People" he's been heartened by the early response to his news calling it so beautiful and saying I'm so grateful for it. Good news all around, Lara. That is great news. Chris, thank you so much. Just love those songs. So good. I'm hitting iTunes later. Mama June on her incredible

