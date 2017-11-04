Transcript for Rex Tillerson visits Moscow amid Syria conflict

Secretary of state Rex tillerson heading to Moscow for meetings with top officials. One of the question, did the Russians know about the Syrian chemical attack before it happened? A new report claims that they did. And how do Americans feel about that U.S. Strike? Well, a new ABC news/"washington post" poll suggests most support it but only by a small margin. We begin with that. The secretary of state lands there after a meeting with our allies in Europe where he called out Russia for not keeping its promise. Take a look. Stockpiles and continued use demonstrate that Russia has failed in its responsibility to deliver on its 2013 commitment. It is unclear whether Russia failed to take this obligation seriously or Russia has been incompetent but this distinction doesn't much matter to the dead. Let's bring in Martha Raddatz for more on this. Martha, there was concern during tillerson's confirmation he would be soft on Russia but going to Moscow with a very tough message. Reporter: He clearly has a tough message for Russia, George. Saying this morning that Russia needs to take a hard look at its relationship with Assad asking whether siding with such an unreliable partner is in Russia's best interest. The Russians have said to you their s'more for Syria is not unconditional but you also had the Russians say that the relationship is lower than it was during the cold war and that was even before the chemical weapons attack and before the U.S. Missile strikes and this morning in regards to the meeting, the Russians say we expect constructive cooperation rather than confrontation, alleviating tensions rather than escalating them. But I suspect this will be plenty tense, George. The Russians also said he would not be meeting with president Putin. That means he's the first secretary of state that won't be meeting with the Russian leader on his first visit and new questions about whether Russia knew about the chemical weapons attack before it happened. Reporter: Yeah, George, you know there was that ap story saying that they did know that the Russians were aware this chemical attack was about to happen. But they now say at this time the white house is saying at this time there is no U.S. Intelligence community consensus that Russia had foreknowledge of the Syrian chemical attack so the white house is denying that. But I hit on the word consensus. We don't know whether or not some of the 17 intelligence agencies actually do believe Russia was complicit. The secretary firming up his anti-assad stance saying it's clear to awful us the reign of Assad's family is coming to an end. Reporter: They say that again and again, George. We heard those mixed messages but we don't know exactly what they mean by that. They say they hope Assad will leave. But there's no military intervention beyond what we've already seen. Martha Raddatz, thanks very much.

