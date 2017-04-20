Transcript for Richard Simmons connects with fans for the first time in 3 years

guru Richard Simmons breaking his silence saying he's not missing, he's just feeling a little under the weather and Jesse palmer is here with details. Good morning, Michael. After being hospitalized for severe indigestion he took to Facebook to thank fans for their concern. But the message may be raising as many questions as it is answers. After three years of mystery and big questions about where he is, fitness guru Richard Simmons speaking out directly to his fans in an emotional Facebook post. Hello to everyone who has shown concern for me and sent their good wishes. You will never know how much it means to me. I'm not missing. Just a little under the weather. I'm sure I will be feeling good and back home in a couple of days. Simmons sharing this picture from 2014. He wanted to thank his fans to tell them that he -- their well wishes are really helping him but realliant whatted to assure people he is doing okay. Reporter: The 68-year-old has been out of the public eye for more than three years. On Monday he went to an undisclosed hospital in California after battling severe indigestion and discomfort while eating. His manager telling ABC news we agreed it was best for him to seek treatment. He's already feeling better and expected to make a full recovery. New questions now after he shared this Wednesday. When you need help you can't be afraid to reach out and ask for it. We all think we should always be able to solve our problems all by ourselves and sometimes it's just bigger than we are. The LAPD did do a welfare check back in March and all was well. "People" magazine telling us this is probably one of the first times since his 20s that Richard Simmons has been able to just take a break. Michael. All right, thank you, Jesse. For more we bring in media expert and former editor in chief of "People" magazine. Larry Hackett. Welcome, Larry. Thank you, Larry, for being here. And what do you make of Richard Simmons' Facebook post? Do you think this quiets down the rumors or adds to the mystery. I this I this adds to the mystery. People will be parsing this to figure out what it mean, a message to old fans or hidden message of how he's doing and the fascinating thing about this all with this podcast and attention to a guy who was famous, people cannot get enough. I don't think people can get their head around the idea someone famous doesn't want it. He seems more popular. He signed a new marketing deal, merchandising deal so seems he must be preparing to come out. I think there's a combination of people knowing him for 30 years and having a real interest and tools of social media allowing him to stay private and get all this attention. These people have had podcasts claim to be his friends and maybe they are but making him more and more popular and the mystery will never end. You talk about the podcast. It opened him up to a generation who never -- who didn't know who he was. Why do you think it's such a fascinat fascination? About the things their parents are fascinated by and always -- celebrity is the equivalent of your neighbor on the lawn, now you don't see him anymore. What is the matter with him? Does his sister know what's going on? It's the equivalent like a mystery, it's like the Kennedy assassination, don't get this wrong, mystery of what's going on and can we solve it, it's a mystery, let's see if we can figure out and real life one. And human nature to love a good mystery. Absolutely. Thank you, Larry. Especially one that doesn't end. Especially one that doesn't

