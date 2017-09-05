Richard Simmons files lawsuit against tabloids

Simmons' attorney, Neville Johnson, tells ABC News exclusively that Simmons "has nothing to hide" and has to "come back into the public life" to fight tabloid coverage.
4:12 | 05/09/17

Video Transcript
Transcript for Richard Simmons files lawsuit against tabloids

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

