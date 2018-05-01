Transcript for Road conditions worsen in the South after winter storm

Down south and road conditions there getting worse as well as plummeting temperatures turn that snow ice. Drivers don't have a lot of experience with conditions like this and sometimes salt doesn't even work. Reporter: That's right, George. You know, what happened here last night much of this ice melted and now there are patches of black ice on the road and then, of course, salt, it doesn't work the colder it gets, the closer it gets to 10 degrees and down here people have trouble finding it because they don't sell it. Essentially the important thing to note anything that melts in water that melts in water, dissolves in water will melt salt and actually used a couple things to try to show you. Is coffee grinds, this is baking soda which wasn't as successful but our winner with a bullet is common table sugar. This is sugar that we laid out about an hour ago and is working and anyone looking for a bag of salt and can't find one can use. Much like salt, has the same limitations once it gets closer to 10 degrees it won't work either. Steve, thank you very much. Got to get creative down

