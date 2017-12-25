Transcript for Road to Recovery: How volunteers and storm survivors are spending the holidays

morning we remember the reason for the season but also thinking about the people who stepped up to help those in need after all those devastating hurricanes that we went through and who are still trying to recover. So here's a look at how they are spending the holidays. Reporter: It's the season of giving. We are here trying to bring a little bit of hope, a little bit of cheer and some much needed supplies to the area. Thank you. Reporter: Volunteers from all over the country. My name is Tyler Smith from Austin, Texas. I'm from Chicago. Reporter: Lending a helping hand for the holidays in the areas our "Gma" team visited last month that were hit hardest by hurricanes Harvey, Irma and MARIA. All right, so we are packing up all kinds of vehicles. Reporter: In the U.S. Virgin ielg islands, we met Vernon who directed care packages to thousands of recipients across the islands. Awesome volunteers working hard. Reporter: Since our broadcast, adopt a family has distributed more than $3 million in relief supplies. We had thousands, thousands more boxes that came in as a result of the previous broadcast and right now we're doing everything we can to make sure that we are able to give a happy and healthy holiday season to many families here in the virgin Islands. How are you? Reporter: Remember the Phillips family from saint Thomas? Two days after hurricane Irma we asked all the neighbors for the food out of their refrigerator so it don't go bad and we cooked it. Reporter: After surviving two category five hurricanes, the family of 14 took action, feeding hundreds of people in the community daily. Since you were here last, we would like to share with you a little bit of what we've been doing for the holidays. We would love to be able to put a gift in maybe every child's hands. No matter the situation, they look on Christmas morning for that toy that they can open. We are joined by ayesha Nelson -- Reporter: In hughessoousthouston, ayesha described being stranded on her roof with her family. We need help right now. Reporter: Today, ayesha is grateful to be alive and is working to rebuild her life. I'm blessed and I just thank god that me and my family made it through that storm. Reporter: The spirit of Ude echos in the Florida keys. We were finally granted our FEMA money, so yay! Reporter: Theresa bass and her family were adopted for the holidays by one of our "Gma" viewers after she shared her emotional story of survival. The whole process of just accepting help from strangers and knowing that people still very much want to help us has been incredibly humbling. Reporter: Small acts of kindness going a long way this holiday season. I'm telling you, people who have gone through so much, you know that saying about when mother nature is at its worst, human nature is at its best. Being around people who have been infecte by the hurricanes and their infectious spirit and we want to reassure them we are thinking of you all today and every day as you continue to recover.

