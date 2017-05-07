Transcript for Robert Downey Jr. had 'blast' filming 'Spider-Man: Homecoming'

Robert Downey Jr. He had a blast with "Avengers" swing nothing theaters and asked when will he retire the iron man suit. Jesse palmer went one-on-one with the superhero to find out. Reporter: He's just your friendly neighborhood iron man? That's right. Robert Downey Jr. Reprising his role as Tony stark for a seventh time. But not in an avengers film. This time in "Spider-m homecoming." Set the scene. Where does it pick up from. In "Civil war" Tony is a little desperate and he starts trying to get some fresh meat recruits. Winds up in queens and turns out young Peter parker proves himself a worthy addition to the team provided you got some training wheels on him. Don't do anything I would do and definitely don't do anything I wouldn't do. There's a little gray area. Peter parker coming of age. When your 16-year-old says, well, I have a license, I can drive and you want to put a tracker in their car and want to be able to deactivate it. Your character has a great line. If you're nothing without this suit then you should -- This is like boy meets world suit. Boy kind of blows it and then maybe at the end there's a redemption but he's got to earn it. A great lesson for parents everywhere. If your kid starts acting up take their superhero suit away. Easy, done, solves everything. For us it used to be no TV for a week, you know. So it's a little more complicated nowadays. You grew up reading "Spider-man" comics. Of course. What was it like to be in the movie. I genuinely had a blast. I just loved "Spider-man" so to me being able to participate in reintroducing spider-man to a new generation, that's why it's called "Homecoming." All right. That's not a hug. I'm grabbing the door for you. Seventh time we've seen you as ironman. We'll see an eighth. How many more of these can you do. It's like anything. It's like with a team. If you're going to hang up your Jersey you want to make sure the team is in good shape and can still compete at a high level. Ultimately that's what made the whole thing worth doing. Years and years down the road, the iron man suit opens up and you come out with a cane. Spider-man is in a walker. Yeah, iron wheelchair. Want to play a speed round. First concert? The police. "Synchronicity" tour 1983. George Michael. Oh, yeah. Go to karaoke song? Little red corvette". Humpty dance. Favorite movie genre. "Thriller." Japanination. Favorite hobby. Painting. Wow. Do you paint. A little bit. I can't match that. Any superstitions? What's mine? I like having crystals around or energy whatever. I might have been a celtic monk in another life. For "Good morning America," Jesse palmer, ABC news, new York. To me the big revelation was japanimation. "Spider-man: Homecoming" in theaters nationwide this Friday.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.