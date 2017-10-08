Transcript for Robert Pattinson says he learned how to speak in a Queens accent in a tattoo shop

They're excited. It is great to have Robert Pattinson here, everybody. He stars in a new movie "Good time." He plays a con man looking out for his brother. Let's take a look. How would you like it if I made you cry? Would you like that. No, I would not. Get up. Told me I had to do it. Let's go. He has all my stuff. This is my work. This is my stuff. Okay. Shame on you. Shame on me? Shame on you. Shame on you. Yeah. Welcome. Welcome, man. Thank you. I'm going to talk about your queens accent in a moment but when you -- I had a chance to watch the movie. You burst into the room. You look so different in this movie. I had a bath since then. Well, kind of. What was the transformation like for you physically for this movie? I mean, well, we're shooting a lot of it just on the treat and shots and stuff and I kind of -- also with a lot of first time actors and I didn't want to seem like I'm an actor playing a part really so I had a lot of time to kind of just basically convince people that I kind of was that and kind of one of the first times I stayed in character for a significant period of time. But it's very satisfying just wandering around shooting a movie and no one noticed because like no one in it looks recognizable at all. I tell you what, watching the movie you definitely were that character. You embodied that character the entire way through and had this accent. You're speaking with an English accent now which I'm used to but the queens accent. You mastered it. How did you master it? I mean I've always kind of liked doing accents. It's kind of -- it's a holdover. My mom is one of those people talking to someone on the phone with an accent and by the end of the conversation no matter how strong their accent is she's fully imitating that. And I guess it's a kind of holdover. I find it really fun. But I mean I spent a lot of time in queens and queens center mall. I was in the tattoo shop there for ages and ages. You know how many people are going, I wish I would have went into that tattoo shop. I kept walking in on people getting -- I wanted to talk to the tattoo or to the piercing guy and I would keep interrupting him in the middle of a tongue piercing, so just say this line. And they're like -- You know but I heard this movie was essentially written for you so what drew you to this movie? I mean, I really liked the safdie brothers, one of whom was in the clip. I really like their previous movie and I just felt very while and out of control and it kind of felt like it was almost a documentary and I just wanted to do something like that I wanted to make a thriller which felt like it was on the cusp of the cops just busting in at any moment and hopefully it does feel wild. It did. It made me stay up later, past my bedtime worried about you last night. This is quite a different experience. No one recognized you as you were filming this movie. Quite a different experience from "Twilight" days. You had to do crazy stuff, hire multiple Ubers and hiding in trunks to get away from people. Yeah, that was -- I used to do that with my assistant all the time. But the most embarrassing thing, you kind of -- you get to a point where you have no idea if anyone is even following you or not. It's like everybody -- Get in the trunk. I don't know if somebody is following or not. Get in the trunk. Did the Uber driver freak out when you got in the trunk. I didn't get in the trunk of a Uber. That would be kind of incredible though. That's definitely I'm going to do that just for fun. Another project you did. I want to ask you about. You did something for "Gq." In search of a hot dog. Yeah. Tell us about that. That was -- I mean I guess for every single magazine cover now you have to do these little videos or whatever and the -- we were initially going to do it just Normal questions on a roller coaster and didn't have time to go to adventureland which was in the movie and so I basically wrote this thing and like ten minutes like and in the back of an Uber. But, yeah, and so, yeah, we wrote Thi thing and it's kind of just a thing about being crazy, I guess. In pursuit of a hot dog. You and Uber, man, seem to always come back together again. I appreciate you being here, man. It was great to watch you in the film. You were awesome. Thank you. In the film. It is "Good time." It hits select theaters tomorrow. Make sure you check out, Robert, everybody.

