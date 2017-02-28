Transcript for Robin Roberts brings Mardi Gras spirit to 'GMA'

To help us celebrate mardi gras our audience decked out in all that mardi gras gear. And one of my -- got to have king cake. King cake. This is from one of my favorite bakeries. Authentic king cake from new Orleans from my friends. The baby is in there. Yeah, sure. The little baby Jesus, right? Little baby. It's an awkwardly plastic doll. You eat the whole cake and -- It's dangerous. You could choke on the baby Jesus. Way to point that out? Thanks, Sara. I am glad you point out audience members with the masks on, those are the people who should be at work now. It's like the blue man group. I know, robin, we know how much you love -- I do. -- This holiday. You're a New Orleans girl and so does New Orleans. They love you. Take a look at what they created. A special float and look who that is. That is robin Roberts. That is you. That's a krewe for the Sunday parade. The saints have been so instrumental in getting help for cancer. Cure dat. So proud of the saints. The krewe Bacchus were very generous with me. I was like, wow, thank you. Thank you. This is -- this is when you know how to pull yourself out of a conversation. I'm going to get myself out of that. I'll pull you back in. I was flattered to have that float and so we worked up a little something for my friends. Hit it, boys. Come on out. ??? ??? Wow! ??? Wonderful. Oh, boy. Well, you know, I didn't want to be the only one with my face on a float. Thank you. The earrings, Amy's earrings are really amazing. Very festive. We got the best crew in the business. Thank you, guys. Thank you. Generous with your gap. They were generous with the gap in my teeth on that. It's all good. Oh, man. I'm sweating under this suit right now. Whoo! It's all good.

