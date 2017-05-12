Transcript for Robin Roberts launches new fund for cancer survivors

Guys will be down there for that rally. You had a big night last night. Fun. Carrying on the legacy of your dear friend Jimmy V, the man would taught us all to never give up. Last night a special event was held to launch the robin Roberts fund for cancer survivorship research through the V foundation, amazing, robin, everything you've been through you continue to give back and help people and that's the amazing thing about you and that's why it makes us happy to sit here with you every morning. I appreciate that, Michael Flynn and George and when we talk about funding for cancer, it's often for prevention and for treatment. Well, many of us are benefitting from that research and the treatment and living longer lives and there are a lot of survivors, millions of us out there and it's so critical to raise the funds that we did to devote money to research and how to improve the quality of our life after we have gone through such a journey and my thanks to bristol-myers, the people, they really -- the funding they provided and if you've never been to blue smoke, you must go there. I felt like I was back in my mom's kitchen. When we got the invite, it said casual barbecue chic. I'm like what is barbecue chic? I had boots on. You talked about the brisket. It melts in your mouth. But I've been a longtime board member of the V foundation and people should know when you donate to the V foundation, every single penny donated to the foundation goes to cancer research. Doesn't go to the directors. Doesn't go to overhead. Doesn't go to any salaries it goes directly to funding for research. That's important. And now including survivorship research. Thank you. Congratulations on last night. Appreciate it. Coming up, how a mother used

