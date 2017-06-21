Robin Roberts previews the new season of her 'Everybody's Got Something' podcast

More
The premiere episode of season 2, featuring an interview with Gabourey Sidibe, will be available for download and streaming today.
9:42 | 06/21/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Robin Roberts previews the new season of her 'Everybody's Got Something' podcast

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48172909,"title":"Robin Roberts previews the new season of her 'Everybody's Got Something' podcast","duration":"9:42","description":"The premiere episode of season 2, featuring an interview with Gabourey Sidibe, will be available for download and streaming today.","url":"/GMA/video/robin-roberts-shares-clip-season-everybodys-podcast-48172909","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.