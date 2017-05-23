Robin Roberts voices character on 'Doc McStuffins'

More
The "GMA" co-anchor lends her voice on the Disney Junior show for National Cancer Survivors Day.
3:00 | 05/23/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Robin Roberts voices character on 'Doc McStuffins'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47563265,"title":"Robin Roberts voices character on 'Doc McStuffins' ","duration":"3:00","description":"The \"GMA\" co-anchor lends her voice on the Disney Junior show for National Cancer Survivors Day.","url":"/GMA/video/robin-roberts-voices-character-doc-mcstuffins-47563265","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.