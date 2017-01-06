Robin Roberts voices character on 'Doc McStuffins'

The "Good Morning America" co-anchor is lending her voice to a special episode of the animated show that will air on National Cancer Survivors Day.
Our own Robin Roberts is letting her waist with character and Disney junior is docked next Athens. For a special episode premiere not. I want. Both sweetie Hayley got a commoner hair they could be full of achy germs and germs might make you even sicker. But having Shanahan calling helps me feel pretty. Robin plays. Good animated series Chris Haney says Robin is exactly the person you want cheerleading kids through tough times and couldn't agree more. The episode airs Sunday June 4 at 8 AM on Disney channels such a good yeah using an analyst.

