Ron Howard reveals title of Han Solo movie

Actually I have a lot to share with you. We start with Han solo director Ron Howard sharing big news overnight revealing, quote, that's a wrap, on the top secret Han solo movie and that the project finally has an official name. Howard took to Twitter to finally let the wookie out of the bag, so to speak. Listen up. And to the fans out there I hope you've enjoyed the pictures that I've been sharing, pictures I've taken from the set of -- can we even say the name of the movie? "Solo: A star wars story." I'll see you next week. There you have it. That's the official name and he had quite a cast to work with. All done ehrenreich and Emilia Clarke from "Game of thrones," and, yes, everybody, Ron's brother Clint appears in the film. It's not a Ron Howard production unless Clint is in it. It will blast into theaters may 25th, 2018 which happens to the 41st birthday of the original "Star wars." Really? Yeah. Can't wait for that. Really excited. Also in "Pop news," the feel-good story of the day, 9-year-old Loren Smith lost his home in the Santa Rosa fire and with it his beloved Oakland a's collection. Just 9 he writes a heartbreaking to the a's saying he is a super fan and lost years of baseball cards and how much he loves teaching his baby brother to throw a ball and the a's president writes him back and did something else promising to outfit he and his family in all new gear and asks players or anyone who help Loren rebuild his collection which prompted this. Check out this picture, a windfall of cap, uniforms is just a fraction. So much stuff from balls to programs, other stuff from major and minor league teams from around the country and just learned this morning that Loren and his Framily have been invited to meet players from the Oakland a's team later this week. This is just one of the many stories we're hearing coming out of the Santa Rosa fires. I love everyone coming together. Lift the spirits. Finally in "Pop news" this morning, George, I know you are a fan of the book, you look scared. No, there's a positive message here. You know the book "Make your bed." You're the one who first turned us all on to it. Admiral William Mccraven, had my son read it. I recommend you all wear it. Very inspiring and offering another reason to take those three minutes and point your bed back together. Randall bell studied the habits of the super successful and came to a clear conclusion. Making your bed every morning you are 200% more likely to become a millionaire. I know it may sound ridiculous. I know it sounds ridiculous but it takes three minutes. It's worth a shot. Easier than buying a lottery ticket. That's what I'm talking about. It's a sign of discipline that most millionaires have in common. Another habit among millionaires is waking up extra early before work to get organized but that would mean staying up all night so you guys go for it. I just think making your bed is a simple way to start the day and, listen, why not. I tell you what, I get out of bed too late to -- I'm last minute. I figure the best way to do it is go to work. That is true but I always say -- even if you can't do the military tuck, you can throw your coverlet on and put your pillows back on trait. Do you do the military tuck? I know how to do the military tuck. I did not do it today. My dad made us do it as a kid. I would have to tuck in three girls and a dog. Yeah. Anyway, a little friendly advice, that is "Pop news." Thank you, Lara. We are going to switch gears

