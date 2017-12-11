Transcript for Roy Moore calls accusations of sexual misconduct by multiple women 'fake news'

Now moving on to the other major political story this morning. Republican senate candidate Roy Moore taking aim at the women accusing him of sexual misconduct. He's stepping up his defense and refusing to drop out of the race. Stephanie Ramos is on the story. Good morning, Stephanie. Reporter: Dan and Sara, good morning. Roy Moore in front of his supporters in Alabama Saturday, continued to deny the accusations against him. Insinuating it's a conspiracy by Democrats and the Republican establishment here in Washington to get him out of the race. Why now? That's the question Republican senate candidate Roy Moore continues to ask and answer. To think grown women would wait 40 years to come before right before an election to bring charges is absolutely unbelievable. Reporter: Moore, going on the offensive Saturday, at a veterans day event in Alabama on the sexual misconduct allegations made against him. To be attacked for allegations of sexual misconduct contradicts my entire career in law. I have not been guilty of sexual misconduct with anyone. Reporter: Moore who is running to fill the Alabama seat left open by attorney general Jeff sessions faces allegations, first reported in "The Washington post, "That he enga engaged in sexual activity with a 14-year-old girl when he was 31. The article says he also pursued over girls. Moore finds the timing of the report suspicious. Deason's attorney said -- As young teenage girms in a small southern town in the 1970s, they had no way of knowing their rights. Especially against him, considering he was a district attorney at the time. This article is a prime example of fake news. Reporter: A number of Republican senators are distancing themself ls from Moore. At least 42 out of the 52 GOP senators have weighed in on Moore's situation. Most saying, if the allegations are true, then he should drop out of the race. Moore's democratic opponent, Doug Jones says, Moore needs to answer to the people of Alabama. And calls the allegations very serious. Adding he needs to do more than simply deny them. Dane? Sara? A tight race. Stephanie, thank you. Let's bring in Martha Raddatz who will be hosing "This week." Later this morning. Good morning, Martha. Good morning, Dan and Sara. You have been on the road. Are voters in Ohio and Pennsylvania following the Moore story? They seem to be definitely following the Moore story. They follow what Roy Moore says in some cases. The trump voters will Sarks look, if he did this, it is bad. But we don't know whether he did this. There were some who were more definitive about it, saying he should go. Think generally, you hear you know, we don't know. And it was 40 years ago. Sort of the things that Roy Moore was saying. That if, if he did that. And I don't know really how you take this further. You've got four women on the record who "The Washington post" sought out. They didn't come to "The Washington post." And 30 others who they talked to. I don't really know what those voters are waiting for. President trump says he believes Putin's sincerity and the intelligence community on Russian interference. Can he have it both ways? Kind of a contradiction there, isn't it? Can he have it both ways? He said one thing yesterday. Another thing overnight. He said he trusted his intelligence community. The intelligence community, askarl pointed out, said Putin was behind the interference. I don't know how president trump says I believe he means it. And then on the other hand, say I believe the intelligence community. But clearly, he was trying to correct that in some way it seems. Saying he is siding with the intelligence community. This came after Mike Pompeo, his CIA director, issued an unusual statement, saying I back my intelligence communities, no matter what the president is saying. Tricky issue for the president. No question. Thank you, Martha. I want to remind everybody. Martha has a big show. She'll have more on the political fallout in Alabama with the senate race there. And she'll speak with counsellor to the president, kellyanne Conway and Ohio governor John Kasich. We move on to a breaking story.

