Transcript for Roy Moore says liberals 'want to change our culture'

Alabama senate candidate Roy Moore back on the campaign trail last night as one of his accusers issues an open letter. Our chief national correspondent Tom llamas was at Moore's event and joins us this morning from mobile, Alabama. Good morning, Tom. Reporter: Robin, good morning to you. With those accusations looming the Roy Moore campaign is now launching what they call a church door to church door strategy and will try to have the candidate in churches as much as possible through election day. Churches where he was at last night he received a standing's ovation when he started to speak but met with some resistance. Overnight Roy Moore speaking at a Baptist church just outside of mobile. The Republican senate candidate accused of molesting teenage girls telling supporters Christian culture is under attack by the Washington establishment. They're liberals. They don't want conservative values. They're the lesbian, gay, transgender who want to change our culture. Reporter: In the middle of his speech -- The entire town? All the girls are lying? Hecklers interresucorrupt intercorrupt -- interrupting Moore. Two accused him of sexual assault. He denied all accusations of sexual misconduct but admitted last night he has had second thoughts about running for senate. If I would have known the lies, the deceits, the things I would face in this campaign, I would not have gotten into it probably. But when you get into something that gods needs you to get into you have no choice but to live these things out in your life. Reporter: One of those Leigh Corfman who says he molested her when she was 14 recently sent him a letter to ask him to stop calling her a liar. What you did to me when I was 14 years old should be revolting to every person of good morals. But now you are attacking my honesty and integrity. Where does your immorality end? Now, eight women have come forward to say that Moore either sexually harassed or assaulted them. Moore denied those accusations but many of the supporters I spoke to last night do not believe the women. One of Moore's allies in church saying last night he'll take Roy Moore's 40 years of public service over those two weeks of accusations. Robin. One of those supporters, Steve Bannon, is returning to Alabama next week. Reporter: Yeah, this is a very big deal down here. Steve Bannon helped Roy Moore win in the primary weeks ago and he's going to come back next week. Roy Moore needs those trump supporters to show up on election day and needs them for victory. Thanks. We move on to president trump

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.