Transcript for No royal wants to be king or queen, Prince Harry says

Back with that revealing interview with prince Harry. The fifth in line to the throne opening up to "Newsweek" about his mother, about Meghan Markle and much, much more and you know who's here, Diane Macedo is here. She's got more details for us, good morning, Diane. Good morning to you all. This is the side of the Royals we've never seen before. Prince Harry not only says no one wants to be king or queen, but he's also speaking out about his mother's funeral and unveiling new plans to change the monarchy. This morning, prince Harry gets candid telling "Newsweek" his family doesn't relish being royal. We're involved in modernizing the British monarchy. We're not doing this for ourselves but for the greater good of the people. Is there any one of the royal family who wants to be king or queen? I don't think so but we will carry out our duties at the right time. The 32-year-old admits he tries to keep a balance between royalty and reality and thanks his mother, princess Diana for showing him how. Even if I was king I would do my own shopping. He said several times to me he wanted to be something other than prince Harry. Reporter: "newsweek"spent nearly a year with him and said the spotlight impacted his relationship with girlfriend Meghan Markle. They meet at brief intense days. It's difficult. They don't have what one would call a Normal relationship where you just go out with someone. It's got to be secret. Reporter: Harry expressed anger at having to be so public when dealing with his mother's death. Looking back, Harry says I had to walk a long way behind her coffin surrounded by thousands of people watching me while millions more did on television. I don't think any child should be asked to do that under any circumstances. I don't think it would happen today. When I was 12, emo@ions were locked away very, very early. Reporter: The prince still sees the importance of the British monarchy saying we don't want to dilute the magic. The British public and the whole world needs institutions like it and he's now focusing that magic on helping others. Talking about mental health is best for everybody. It doesn't matter who you are. Reporter: Joining William and Katie in the heads together charity which brings awareness to mental health issues. We do not want prejudice and fear to stand in the way of people getting the help they need. Reporter: Inspired by his mom it started a'sing process for Harry himself who's been vocal about his own struggles. I think she would be proud of the campaign, proud of everybody involved, proud of us. Reporter: And Harry says he and William and Kate don't just want to show up to charity events and wave, they want to really be involved and make a difference and he admits he still has a naughty streak but he says he thinks that that now helps him relate to other people that may have gotten themselves into trouble so using those powers for good. I'm telling you, he and William and Kate are doing so much for mental health. I love his voice That's how they say they're trying to modernize the monarchy, maybe not be as far spread but more in contact with who they are with.

