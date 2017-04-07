Transcript for Rumer Willis opens up about being sober for six months

Turning now to our "Gma" cover story, Rumer Willis' stunning revelation we've been talking about this morning. The former dancing champ and daughter of Bruce Willis and de demi Moore revealing her secret struggle with alcohol. Diane Macedo has more. Rumer Willis' Instagram is blowing up after she posted she's six months sober. First time she's ever admitted to problems with addiction. While it was a secret journey it was a long one. ??? I'm on the road ??? Reporter: 28-year-old Rumer Willis is opening up with a candid message to the world. Instagraming this bare-faced selfie revealing her secret struggle with addiction. Yesterday I celebrated six months of sobriety. It's not something I planned on but after the long journey of getting here I can honestly say I have never been more proud of myself in my entire life. Willis shared the news over the weekend with her 600,000 plus followers writing, I will be the first one to say I'm not perfect and I mess up sometimes. And every once in a while I get it right. The oldest daughter of Hollywood stars demi Moore and Bruce Willis has become a star in her own right ??? I'm so used to being used ??? S are season 20 "Dancing with the stars" champ taking over Broadway as Roxy in "Chicago." ??? Started with a bang ??? Reporter: Even taking on the role as a singing sensation. ??? Mountains high and the valley low ??? Reporter: And recovering drug addict on the hit show "Empire". Relax, I'm just saying hello. Reporter: Addiction runs through her blood. Her mom, dad and younger sister tallulah are all admitted recovering addicts. The good news there is a supportive and empathetic family there that understands what she's going through. Reporter: She's no stranger to challenges vocal about her battles with online bullying. Unfortunately, I think it's one of those things that we're almost in a generation now where it's become socially acceptable for that kind of behavior and what bothers me the most is seeing young women put each other down. Reporter: Now her remarkable candor comes with a simple message, be gentle with yourself. And she hasn't revealed any more details but did express gratitude for the love and support and there has been a ton. That post already has roughly 18,000 likes and over 600 comments and, Paula, many are from people saying one post has inspired them to try to get sober as well. Very powerful. Seems like it's resounding with so many this morning. Diane, thanks for that report and we are joined by Dr. Jen Ashton. Good morning to you. Good morning. So it just seems like there's vulnerability and healing in that vulnerability but is it a healthy part of the process to open yourself up so publicly? I mean I think to be clear, there is no one size fits all when you talk about recovery and sobr substance abuse, dependence and addiction. That really addicts in general have a problem with avoidance, denial, with embracing reality so anything that helps them be responsible to themselves for that reality, whether it's group, like this very, very public or whether it's private, you have to embrace reality for that to occur and I think what we need to realize here is that she's a public figure. You can imagine how incredibly difficult it is for all of the people in recovery struggling with addiction to go through this privately. It can be also difficult publicly either way. This is a condition that does not discriminate. Whether you're a celebrity or an average person, you have to face those demons and it's incredibly hard. And as Diane mentioned in the piece, there is a get etc component to this and kind of runs in the family. What do we know about that component? It's important just like it is in a lot of medical conditions and people who have other relatives who have struggled with addiction, that increases their risk. But the flip side is also important to realize that if you have it in your family that doesn't mean it's your destiny and your fate. It does mean you have to have awareness to try to take steps to lower that risk but family history is always relevant. Family, if you're struggling, reach out to other, open yourself, be as a result neshl and be accountable. Use whatever resources you have. Dr. Ashton, thank you. Happy fourth. Over to Dan.

