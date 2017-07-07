Transcript for Runner comes face-to-face with bears in Maine

scare that happened on a trail in Maine when a man trained to run marathons came face-to-face with two black bears. These encounters are on the rise and Matt Gutman has details. Good morning. Reporter: Hey, good morning, George. We have seen a spike in bear encounters from Maine that you mentioned all the way to Alaska and California where there's perfectly good luxury car got thrashed by a bear. Now, most often experts will say do not run from a bear. This marathon runner in Maine didn't get the memo. He can run 26 miles in a little over two hours. But nothing could prepare marathon winner marube moninda for the race of his life. Against two black bears. He was six miles into his morning training run in Maine when the bears emerged out of the woods. He panicked doing what runners do and sprinted towards an empty house nearby but the bears gave chase. Within seconds they were right on his heels. I was not going to fight them. Reporter: He ran up to the porch, slipped inside the screened area and waited until they lost interest. Started sniffing the door. Reporter: Nothing but a scream betwe screen and eight bear claws. They eventually moved off. Now, running is not recommended for us mortals as I recently learned bears can reach speeds up to 30 miles an hour. You never run. Never run. You never run from a bear. Nationwide bear encounters are on the rise. With two people mauled to death in very rare back-to-back attacks in Alaska last month. Now that bears have shaken off their winter slumber they're frisky looking for easy calories. Freakin' bear. Get out of my garage. Reporter: Shamelessly invading hopes, foraging garages and raiding garbage cans. This same bear believed to be caught on another home surveillance video raiding the fridge. Now, I want to give you guys a sense of how powerful but how clever these bears are. This car belonged to my boss, our bureau chief. He was in upstate California when a bear helped himself into the car, opened the door, getting into the car, and then exploding it. Check this out. Completely ripping out the paneling, that was a headrest. But one of the scariest things what it did to the steering wheel. This is hard plastic it ripped right through it and perhaps adding insult to injury the bear did in the car what it normally does in the woods, guys. Yeah, yeah. And he let himself in so politely. He did but -- Reporter: The car still runs. Incredible. Reporter: Amazingly the car still runs. Thank you, Matt.

