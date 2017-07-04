Transcript for Russia calls US military strike in Syria a 'violation of international law'

There's been sharp criticism from Russia, a close ally of the Assad regime. More on that from Terry Moran. Good morning, Terry. Reporter: Good morning, George. So much for that trump/putin bromance. They're issuing statements against it. He regards them as an act of aggression and violation of international law under a far-fetched pretext. Moscow is also saying these have dealt a serious blow to russian/u.s. Relations. It's not just words either. That crucial air safety agreement between the U.S. And Russia in the skies over Syria. It's a channel of communications that ensures there's no accidents or conflicts in military operations. That today has been shut down by Moscow and it was through that channel that the Pentagon warned the Russian military in advance of last night's missile strikes. This morning now Russian military announcing it will bolster its air defenses in Syria so now with thousands of Russians on the ground in Syria intermingled on the battlefield the stakes going forward for the president are much, much higher. Complicating our relationship with Russia but the president is drawing praise from our European allies. He is, absolutely. There's vocal support right throughout especially Europe and nato from allies this morning. They see this attack as justified in response to the chemical weapons attack by Syria and targeted. They see thatting it as legitimate but now Angela Merkel who is it saying bashar Al Assad alone is responsible for this and others is calling for an international peace effort to stop the Syrian war under the jurisdiction of the united nations. We'll see how far she gets with Donald Trump on that.

