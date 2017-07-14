Transcript for What's next in the Russia investigation

sure. I'll say merci. Reporter: Au Revoir. That's good. Let's ask about what Cecilia asked during that press conference. She asked about don junior. We heard the president say he met with a Russian lawyer, not a government lawyer and most would have taken this meeting. Is that going to be the white house defense, the trump campaign's defense as we move forward on this and are we going to hear don junior testify? Reporter: Certainly is very consistently what Donald Trump is saying. He said this to reporters on air force one. He said it in the interview with reuters and at the press conference so clearly his belief is that anybody would have taken this. It directly corrects what his own choice for FBI director said, if you have -- if a politician, a senator, anybody in politics hears an offer like that, he would want that politician to call the FBI and let them know what was going on but, David, you know, as for the Russian government attorney, the e-mails that don junior received to set this meeting, it was a meeting with you and the Russian government attorney who was flying over from Moscow. These will be questions for don junior. He is being asked to testify. Chuck grassley, the Republican chairman of the judiciary committee, wants to see him soon, he wants to actually start hearing from people next week. Next week. Paul manafort by next week. Very soon. In the meantime, some breaking developments on the ban this morning, a judge and a ruling in Hawaii. Reporter: Yes, this is the travel ban, a employee, another employee for the president on this. The supreme court upheld the travel ban but said that there could be exceptions for people who have a bona fide connection with somebody in the united States, this judge has expanded the definition of a bona fide connection to include niece, uncles, cousins, pretty wide, grandparents, a pretty wide definition. Jon Karl, great to have you in person. Great to be here.

