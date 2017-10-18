Transcript for Ruth Bader Ginsburg's trainer shows you how to work out like a Supreme Court justice

to get in shape like a supreme court justice, people. Have you seen 84-year-old Ruth Bader Ginsburg? She is now the inspiration for the rbg workout. A new book by her trainer who is here to show us all the moves. We're so happy you're here because justice rbg is in amazing shape and how many years young is she? She's about 84 years young. You're allowed to say that. Yes. Only mistake you ever made was calling her what? Judge. She is justice. Remember that. Your workouts to are her are fantastic because they're ones we can all do legitimately. I want to talk to you about this first one. Let me point out everybody is wearing a shirt that says super diva. Something chose to rbg. Would you like to share? Super diva is one of her -- that's her favorite shirt. She wears it most of the time. So can you guys try to picture that. Justice wearing super diva as she's pumping iron. There as why we're here right now. Talk to us about this one. It's a simple move. But very effective. It's a lap pull-down. We have a computer technician here and working his upper back and shoulders and when you do this exercise you want to make sure you arch your back and engage your shoulder blades. Always important to get those shoulder blades engaged and stand tall. We have a little less intensive, an animated rbg doing a version of it in our screen. This is an at home version, correct? Correct. This is the animated justice here using resistive bands, simple, easy and effective. Another one of the exercises. We will weigh get to that and talk about the special push-up. Yes. Right here we have modified right here. We have Doug who is actually happily retired. And Doug is going to do push-ups on a medicine ball. Reason he has one up to have an unstable platform to engage more muscle ability. And for your core too. Getting a secret workout for your core and have a picture of the justice with her super diva. Animated shot. More modified version for at home. The version of push-up that people do not think she can do but that's her favorite. How many can she do. She can do 20 when I let her. Shiems she Goss 24, 25. She rest and goes to her knees and -- That's what we love about this woman. We'll get to one more. This is something that you can do with a partner. Hello, super divas. Talk to me about this and how the justice uses this. Right here when you have two people you can actually use a ball and this is a squat. Ariel is an office receptional and Laura, also a sports -- Coordinator. Sports coordinator. You're getting the core, glutes and arms and there you see our animated justice doing an at home version easier, modified. Anybody can do it. No excuses. If the justice can do it so can you. That's why Bryant wrote it, it's called "The rbg workout" and you can get them on our website.

