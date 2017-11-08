Ryan Reynolds calls his new film with Samuel L. Jackson a 'buddy action-mance'

More
Reynolds and Jackson open up about "The Hitman's Bodyguard," saying it is the perfect mashup of action, comedy and a bit of romance.
2:24 | 08/11/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Ryan Reynolds calls his new film with Samuel L. Jackson a 'buddy action-mance'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":49148295,"title":"Ryan Reynolds calls his new film with Samuel L. Jackson a 'buddy action-mance' ","duration":"2:24","description":"Reynolds and Jackson open up about \"The Hitman's Bodyguard,\" saying it is the perfect mashup of action, comedy and a bit of romance. ","url":"/GMA/video/ryan-reynolds-calls-film-samuel-jackson-buddy-action-49148295","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.