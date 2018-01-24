Transcript for Ryan Reynolds to produce and star in new 'Clue' movie

Let's talk about "Pop news." Honored to be here with you all, as always. As always. Ryan Reynolds is said to produce and star in "Clue" based on the parker brothers board game that so many of us played as kids. Probably not going to be pg or even G considering this. The twist, it's being written by the "Deadpool" screenwriters. Oh, no. The project with his position as a blockbuster producer and won't be connected to the earlier "Clue" adaptation. Maybe he'll come in as miss Scarlett. We'll see. Possible but definitely not g-rated. Let's talk about music because you know I like to sing. I do. I like to sing. Right now in my head would be -- ??? half of my heart is in Havana ooh Na Na ??? Michael, stop laughing. This could be music to your puppy dog's ears. Creating adoptify matching pets with potential owners based on their musical tastes. Why didn't anybody think about this. You can watch earlier with the puppies which shows which types of music they like from hip-hop to classical. Find a puppy dog whose taste in music matches your own. Inspired by a study out of the university of Glasgow which says every dog has a taste in music. I wonder which kind of puppy I would want or have. Amazing how you can get sing nothing whatever you're doing. Happy people sing, right? Love that about you. It's your trademark. You got to keep singing. Keep singing, keep smiling, and, Boston, you're not messing around. When it comes to the super bowl in support of the new England patriots, he practice nad park banned all kinds of Philadelphia pructs through February 5th. Okay, no Philadelphia eagles apparel, of course, serious no-brainer. No Philadelphia cream cheese. You called it. No cheesesteaks. Sylvester Stallone and will Smith, you can't go and basically anything green. You can't wear that dark green color in that park in Boston. The bald eagle is banned. I'd be in good company right there. That's right. They'd have your back. I have a feeling they'd have your back. Y'all would go get a cheesesteak somewhere. Every Philadelphia eagles fan if they walked down the treat in Boston, nobody is messing with them. Believe me if that's "Pop news." Adrienne, thanks for stepping

