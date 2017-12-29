Transcript for Ryan Seacrest dishes on New Year's Eve, 'American Idol'

We are two days away from the big rockin' eve bash. Who better to get the party started than Mr. New year's eve himself. Give it up, people, for Mr. Ryan Seacrest. How are you? Hi. You're back. Hello. How are you? Good to see you again. Good to see you. Thank you. I just want to be clear, I am not shaking his hand only because I don't want to be the guy that got Ryan Seacrest sick. You you've been shaking our hands all week, though. Come on. Need I say more? Marciano -- Break it down for sdmrus what is he going to experience? I was out there for 90 minutes and my mouth is frozen. I can't feel my toes. I don't know how you're going to do it. It'll be -- 5 1/2 hours. 5 1/2 hour. Take these. What were these? Body warmers. Peel and stick. They'll work. Coming out here to New York. You said that you have -- you put an all call out there because it's going to be -- what did you say? The coldest temperatures -- Windchill could be minus -- look -- the look on your face. It's terrifying. You put an all call asking people -- you've been soliciting help. What can you do to stay warm? We have ideas. I will take any and all. Present you a gift basket of items to help keep you warm. A gift basket. Yes. It's like you're little red riding hood. These are warm. These are warm. These seem perfect for roaming the streets of times square. We got you a bunch of warmers. That's good. Another slipper. And this is fashion forward. A poncho. Yes. What is had? A large blanket. Or a big -- Is there something in here. I'm going to grandmother's house apparently. You must take the basket as well. How we'll drop the ball with all of this. Let's talk about the show speaking of dropping the ball. Oh, this mug too. He saw the mug. I take is plastic. Three-quarters the size I am. The thing I love about you you are the Casey Kassim and Dick Clark of our generation. Thank you. Somebody who has been participating in this event for 12 years what is your favorite moment? Well, there's so many great moments. There's so many unexpected moments. One of which was last year when Mariah was on stage and she's coming back to do it again but for me every year that dick Clark did this show with me I'd come in, he would be inside. I'd come in about 12:20 A.M. And he would look me in the eye and say something, sometimes make fun of me, sometimes wish colder weather upon me. Other types give me a hug. Well, dick, I think you're getting your wish this year. Looking down from heaven. Arctic weather. What is the coldest year it was since you were hosting, 2008. Nothing like this. I've had it pretty easy and, you know, I've lived in southern California for so many years I'm now in New York full time. So I'm getting used to it and Kelly Ripa would always say to my -- it was warm, wasn't it, rob, seasonably -- unseasonably. Last year was 44. Warm until it dropped like that. And she would always say it changes overnight and it does. I don't know if you ever get used to it. I grew up in the midwest in the coal and now I'm out here. Doesn't matter if you came -- I came home for Christmas and we were away for a week or so and I got back and there was -- the heat was broken in the house and so for the first night we slept with no heat. It's one of the things you don't think about when you live in southern California. CHEK to see if your climate control is working but now I've learned my lesson. Welcome to New York City. More about the show. Any surprises, anything different this year. Well, I think -- Besides the red riding cape he'll wear. Besides my trip to Nana's. I think with this show it truly is the largest event that I'm a part of that's televised because of the scale, the size, the different performances and ball dropping, you know, last year we had an unexpected moment with Mariah. She's come back. We're so excited about that. That's awesome. I think it's going to be an amazing moment with her. We've got Nick Jonas, Jenny Mccarthy co-hosting in times square. We've got imagine dragons live in New Orleans. Lucy hale hosting that and Britney spears in Las Vegas so we're bouncing all over the place with a big show. You're also preparing for the return of another hosting gig, "American idol." How excited are you? Back in March, right, Adrienne, Adrienne has the dates. Coming in March. March 11st. Sounds good to me. The man who has like 17 jobs. I haven't looked past midnight on new year's eve yet but it is so exciting that that show is so special to me and I talk to a lot of people around the country, they grew up watching the show. They were born, watched it and waited to be old enough to participate in the auditions and when it went away they were so bummed they couldn't and now it's back and they can so we're excited to relaunch. Doesn't it make you feel old to hear those. I am old. No. You're not old. You're perennialally young. Look exactly the same as you did a decade ago. I don't feel that way. Last night I was moaning because my back was hurting. It's the cold. And you didn't have any heat. It's the ice. All right. The point to where kids of people who competed on "American idol" will be competing on "American idol" so generational you're getting. Thanks for making us all feel old. Exciting it's coming back and looking forward to that. That will be in Los Angeles so the fun for me is I'll be hosting live with Kelly and Ryan during the week and flying back on the weekends to do "American idol." You're a busy man. Coast to coast. Coast to coast, there it is. It's going to be freezing for new year's rockin' eve. Please, come on out and join us.

