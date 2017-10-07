Transcript for How to safely enjoy paddleboarding this summer

Back now with one of the country's fastest growing summer sports, paddleboarding. The number of Americans jumping on board has tripled since 2010. Experts are urging caution, deaths are even on the rise. ABC's Becky Worley is in the water with some important tips and, Becky, I have seen you in action in Hawaii. You know what you're talking about here. We have been on the water together, robin, and it is such a fun sport. Until millions probably participating in it this weekend but warnings from the coast guard, a few precautions could save your life. Paddleboarding, one of the fastest growing sports in America. It seems so simple yet experts say it can suddenly turn dangerous. I didn't prepare enough. Reporter: Nancy says she was paddling back from the lighthouse in Lewis, Delaware when a wave knocked her off her board. She wasn't wearing a life jack and the current swept her board away. I was way too far offshore for people sitting on the beach to be able to hear me. Reporter: She says she would have drowned if a passing boat didn't rescue her, 15 paddleboarders died in 2016, three fatal accidents in one weekend and in many cases an unknown danger, wind played a huge part. To show you how the wind can wreak havoc I become the experiment. With the coast guard from station bodega bay in California watching over I put on my personal flotation device. Beautiful day to go paddleboarding. Even though it's blowing just ten miles an hour, when I turn around the ferocity of the wind surprises me. Getting back took three times as long as the paddle out. Imagine if I had gone further. Oh. Man. Did I have to work out there. I don't know how long I could keep that pace up. It's just scary. Reporter: Then to show how fast this can go from scary to possibly deadly, we wait for the wind to pick up. It's now howling. Upwards of 18 miles an hour. After just a few minutes with it at my back -- I am way out here. I've been on the board for five minutes and I'm already 700 yards from shore. It's so choppy I have to get down on my knees to try to turn the board around and head back to shore. Oh, boy. I am in trouble. The wind churns up the waves. Oh, boy. I get back on the board but the wind knocks me off. Boom. I'm in the water again. The coast guard pulls the plug for safety concerns. I'm certain I wouldn't have been able to make it back to shore. I just got my butt handed to me. If there had been no boat here, I'd be out there the coast guard says as the sports grows there's calls for more re Kuss. To stay safe always weather a life jacket. There's four people that died this year exactly as you fell off in choppy water, they fell off and they drowned. Reporter: Depending on the water temperature, wear a wet suit. I'm putting one on now. 49 degrees. 49 degrees. That's take your breath away kind of water. Someone who is surprised will gasunderwater there and that's when they drown. Reporter: In most cases wear a leash. Here's what happened to me when I purposely fell in without wearing one. I go underwater. It's disorienting. Then trying to swim after the unleashed board, forget it. No chance. Can't reach my board. Lucky for me the coast guard here to help. Guy, paddleboarding is my passion. I want you to try it, the coast guard telling me, though, that just a few simple precautions can keep you safe. So life vest, at all time. They make ones that are just for paddleboarding if you want. Leash, keeping it -- keeping you with your board is your best chance at survival if something goes wrong. Tell someone where you're going and when you'll be back and check the weather and the wind. If you get into the wind and you can't make any headway, get down on your knees, you're less of a sail for the wind and if all else fails, put your paddle down and make like a surfer, paddle your way home. So I want to see all you guys out on the water, okay? Yeah. That's right. Becky, you're fit and you're experienced. Going through this demonstration, what surprised even you? How cold the water was and how it affected me and my ability to, you know, just even swim simply. I underestimated how that affects you and they say cold water drownings is real, people. Gasp in and then they're in big trouble. All right. Thank you, Becky. I got to tell you it was a sight every morning when we were down in Hawaii, a group of us and she would come paddleboarding up to the house. She is so experienced but I'm glad she showed everybody. You didn't try. No, I was on shore but I appreciate it. We'll stay right here.

