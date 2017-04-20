Transcript for Salma Hayek and Eugenio Derbez dish on 'How to Be a Latin Lover,' reveal worst pick-up lines

from "How to be a Latin lover," Salma Hayek and Eugenio derbez. You've been coaching us all. Eugenio. We were practicing backstage. Eugenio. It's not Eugenio. It's Eugenio. It sounds like you're going to throw up in the mid the of the name Eugenio. Eugenio. A-hue-henio. You have known each for for a long time, 30 years. First time you worked together. He had an exclusivity contract. She was really busy. For about -- Getting married. Finally, better late than never. And what a movie you picked. It's amazing. It's really funny called "How to be a Latin lover." Let me tell you that it's for entire family. I know that it looks like kind of an adult -- I would say it's kind of a classic -- I was going to say rags to riches but more riches to rags to -- Kind of. To fulfilling your soul. Exactly. Exactly. Make sense? And fun one to watch. There's this young man who played Hugo Rafael Alejandro adorable and very talented. Oogl. E. . I'm just going to stand over here by myself. But did he surprise you and how great he was on set. Oh, my gosh. He was amazing. And very smart and very professional and very, very funny. Very funny. He was asking a lot of questions. You know, because the script says a lot of irreverent things and had to explain every single -- Like what? What's a virgin? What's a stripper. What's a stripper. I would say go to your parents. I said -- I told him, you know, your dad -- there's your dad. Go ask him one then he told me what's a virgin? It's an airline. You were not buying it. Very good answer. Salma, how would you describe, I don't think I did it justice. It's very clever. Yes, the story is about this guy, Maximo, who his dream is to not work. And be really rich. Gigolo. Yeah, kind of. What's a gigolo? And so when he's young, he tries to look for women in advance age with a lot of money that he can just keep the money as they die and then he marries one, but she doesn't die, and 20 years later -- You got a lot of laughs out of that. 20 years later once he's relaxed into this luxury life and has a big belly and looks even worse than -- 80. She dumps him. We have a clip from the movie if you want to see. Let's take a look. Why haven't you ever visited just. I've been busy. Doing what? You just said you didn't work. Sarah. Sarah, help. Sarah. Emergency. Sarah. Sarah. Aaagh! I'm trying to go to sleep and the kid won't stop talking. You were talking too. To tell you to stop talking. That's still talking. Enough! You almost gave me a heart attack. I thought we were being robbed. I was being robbed of my beauty sleep. He cops to live with his sister and it's not good for my life. You guys are so funny that is so funny. I have a question. Have you ever worked -- with your celebrity crush? I heard a little story about that. Yes, this movie -- celebrity crush is -- my celebrity crush was -- sorry, baby. It was not me. Are you kidding me. My brother 30 years before we did this movie. So disappointed. I'm sorry. Pierce Brosnan. Mine was Raquel Welch. Here's Salma's crush and mine was Raquel Welch and you know what was the worst thing ever? The day I met her, look at her. The day I met her I was wearing -- we were shooting the scene where I'm wearing a yellow speedo. Not a good -- And I gained 20 something pounds. That's not the way to meet your crush, you know. The chest hair is more distracting than the speedo. I know. And I was about to shoot and they said, Raquel, no, please, let's not shoot the scene right now. I want to met her first and then we can shoot -- no, no, we are running out of time so I had to say hi, Raquel. Wearing that small speedo and the belly. No, the best part of the story after he got in the pool and didn't realize it was see through, the speedo. That was better. The rating went straight to R plus. You're a brave man. Show business. That's what we have to do. But in this movie he's your brother. You let him sleep on your couch but in real life have you ever let your family come sleep on your couch? Baby, I'm Mexican. 20 of them. Always 30 people in my house. You know. That's love. And that's love, exactly. We're passionate. I saw Rob Lowe in the clip. What's his role in the movie? He's my best friend. He's another gigolo. And he's another gigolo trying to learn to how to be Latin lover but he's so dating another old rich lady, another -- So, yeah, you should bring So they can learn how to get a young man. Come on, let's give them the right of living their last days happily. Generous. In other words, this is an actual movie for. Not a comedy only. If you are a gigolo, you must have a pickup line. So I'm curious for both of you what is the best pickup line of all time you've heard? I have some. Where so my camera? Let me tell you -- this is for you. People call me Maximo. But you can call me tonight. That's pretty good. Well done. What about you, Salma? You want the best one or the worst one? We want the worst. Yes. Yes. The worst sometimes can be the best. Somebody screamed at me somewhere in the street. I want to be the meat of your taco -- inside your taco. It's not only -- it's not only disgusting, it's racist. Well, we're going to wrap on that, guys. "How to be a Latin lover" in

